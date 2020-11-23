The Williamson County Solid Waste Department was among seven award recipients honored during Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee’s 2020 Impact Week.
The online celebration, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, replaced Goodwill’s annual fall luncheon. It included a series of videos and award presentations released daily from Nov. 16-20.
Through its contribution to Goodwill, the Williamson County Solid Waste Department was recognized as Donor Partner of the Year. It’s presented to an organization that significantly contributed to Goodwill’s mission through assistance with the collection of donated goods. The award was sponsored this year by T&T Family Foundation.
The county’s Solid Waste Department hosts Goodwill donation sites at several of its convenience centers. In 2019, people donated about 161,000 times at those sites, allowing Goodwill to employ 18 full-time attendants. About 8,100 tons of useful material was diverted from landfills, saving taxpayers an estimated $400,000.
“These stories of achievement, redemption and collaboration demonstrate the power of Goodwill’s mission to change lives and benefit our entire community,” Goodwill President and CEO Matthew Bourlakas said in a press release. “Thanks to the generosity of Pinnacle Financial Partners and our other sponsors, we were able to share these messages of hope far and wide despite the pandemic.”
Click here to view video of all the award winners and for more information on the 2020 Impact Week.
