The Goodwill Career Solutions Center in Nashville will host a job fair on Tuesday with employers hoping to fill 400 jobs in Middle Tennessee.
There will be 22 employers at the job fair, including some Williamson County businesses, such as Somerby of Franklin and Franklin Synergy Bank.
The job fair will take place on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill Career Solutions. The address is 937 Herman Street Nashville, Tennessee. Job fairs are held on the second Tuesday of every month.
Openings include forklift, groundskeeper, housekeeping, aircraft fueler, call center, warehouse, plumber, commercial electrician, commercial driver and other positions. Rates of pay reach $20 per hour.
Employers will be on-site and interviews are possible, so job-seekers should dress for success. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate.
