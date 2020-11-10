Tennessee Republican Party Chair Scott Golden is seeking the state GOP’s top job again.
The Tennessee Journal reports that Golden announced his bid for a third term in a letter to the party’s state executive committee.
Golden’s counterpart at the Tennessee Democratic Party, Mary Mancini, announced over the weekend that she would not seek re-election after an election cycle in which Republicans easily won statewide races for U.S. Senate and president and lost one seat in the Tennessee General Assembly, enough to hold on to a super-majority.
Golden was first elected to the job in 2016 after working as an aide to former Reps. Stephen Fincher and Marsha Blackburn.
From TNJ’s copy of Golden’s letter:
Both 2021 and 2022 will get off to a fast start, including the fight to save America beginning in mid-December with the defense of the two Georgia senate seats to determine which Party has the majority in the United States Senate. After, we should all expect to be attending the inauguration of President Trump in January. County party reorganizations, county bylaws, and county calls for local primaries will be happening throughout 2021 as we prepare for redistricting and what will be a great election year of 2022. Of course, our bylaws committee has been working and will continue to refine our policies as we approach this huge election year.
Golden is going further than promising an inauguration for a presidential candidate who lost the election. In an email to supporters on Monday, Golden said that the Tennessee Republican Party would send volunteers and resources to neighboring Georgia “to ensure that all legal votes are counted, and any election fraud is uncovered.”
Trump currently trails Democrat Joe Biden by more than 12,000 votes in Georgia, where a Republican secretary of state oversees elections. Trump would also need to reverse the outcome in several other states with even larger margins to win re-election.
Top Tennessee Republicans, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen.-elect Bill Hagerty, are directing their followers to donate to Trump’s “legal defense fund,” though much of those donations are instead earmarked for retiring the president’s campaign debt.
