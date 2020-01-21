H.G. Hill Realty Company has announced that two new tenants, Peace Love and Little Donuts and Scissors & Scotch, will be coming to Hill Center Brentwood during phase 2 of the center’s expansion.
According to a news release, Peace Love and Little Donuts anticipates a spring opening for its 1,000 square foot space, which will feature a selection of themed donuts.
The brand’s “Funkadelic” specialty flavors include frosted donuts topped with fresh toppings like Maple Bacon, S'mores, Salted Chocolate, Cherry Cheesecake, Raspberry Lemonade selections and more.
“The location will bring you back to the symbols and vibe from the 1970s — the height of the hippie era. It will feature an open, food-theater experience where customers can see the little donuts being freshly prepared by some of the coolest folks anywhere,” Jeff Bennett, director of franchise development, said in the news release.
The brand was founded in 2009 in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District and as Peace, Love and Little Donuts has grown, licensees and franchisees across the brand’s footprint have been recognized for their work among charitable groups and outreach within their local communities.
According to Bennett, the brand currently operates in 13 states with more than 45 stores either open or in development.
The Hill Center Brentwood location is independently owned and operated franchise by Williamson County residents Cheston and Becky Williams.
“After visiting Peace Love and Little Donuts on a trip to Pittsburg, we were hooked,” Becky Williams said. “We’ve always wanted to open our own business and after trying these fun designer donuts, we knew we had to bring them to Williamson County.”
Upon completion Peace Love and Little Donuts will be located at 213 Franklin Road, Suite 120.
Scissors & Scotch is modern men's barbershop complete with a full-service bar and private lounge. The business is aiming for an early June opening for its first Tennessee location in a 1,796 square foot space in Hill Center Brentwood.
“Hill Center Brentwood is the perfect spot for our first franchised location in Middle Tennessee,” Tennessee Area Franchisee Owner Kevin Pataluna said in a news release. “The center’s mix of premium brands and offerings attracts a diverse customer base from around the area and we look forward to serving them for years to come.”
The brand currently has locations in Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.
"The growth of Scissors & Scotch proves that men everywhere want a better grooming experience," Co-founder Erik Anderson said. "We wanted to create a place where guys can get a quality haircut, enjoy a drink (or two) and spend some time relaxing. Haircuts shouldn't be a chore."
Along with traditional barbering services, each shop offers membership programs that provide special discounts, guest passes, access to events like scotch and beer tastings. As part of their personalized membership, men can choose the services that are best for them.
"Scissors & Scotch goes beyond a haircut and beard trim," Co-founder Tanner Wiles said. "We offer modern spa services, a full suite of drink options and plenty of perks, all in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. We've taken your local barbershop a step further."
Upon completion the barbershop will be located at 205 Franklin Road, Suite 120.
“We welcome both brands to the Hill Center family and know they will be a great addition to our current offerings for the community and the center’s employees,” Chair and CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company Jimmy Granbery said in the news release.
These new tenants join phase two retailers announced last year including now open CycleBar, Clean Juice, and Drybar. Opening in the first quarter of 2020 are Pure Sweat + Float Studio and Eat the Frog Fitness. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes anticipates a spring 2020 opening along with PetPeople, which is located in the original center next to Puffy Muffin.
Upper and lower level garages also opened last year and construction continues on the approximately 90,959 square foot AC Hotel by Marriott that will have 148 rooms and is located at the west end of the development abutting Maryland Way Park.
According to the news release phase 2 additions add 196,993 square feet to the current 237,828 square foot center, bringing the total square footage to 434,821. Once fully developed, the development will consist of approximately 600,000 square feet. For additional information about Hill Center Brentwood, including current retailers and restaurants, and leasing information visit hillcenterbrentwood.com.
