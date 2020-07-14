As calls to remove monuments and statues of the Confederacy have continued, calls to remove the Confederate monument in downtown Franklin, also known as “Chip,” have also increased.
Outcries for the removal of Confederate monument have been on an upward trajectory over the past few years and have been amplified further by the killing of George Floyd in May.
In lieu of the monument’s removal, however, the Battle of Franklin Trust, with support of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, have moved to add additional context to the Franklin Square.
Battle of Franklin Trust’s “Fuller Story” initiative
In late 2019, BOFT launched its “Fuller Story” initiative by unveiling five historical markers detailing the hardships and triumphs of the black community during the 19th century.
Those five markers tell the stories of an old Franklin courthouse where slaves were bought and sold, the Battle of Franklin, The U.S. Colored Troop Soldiers, and the 1867 Franklin race riot in which an estimated 27 black men were injured and three killed.
Additionally, a full-scale statue of a United States Colored Troops soldier is planned to be placed on the square “in a place of equal nobility” across from Chip, with funding for the statue being secured in June.
Gov. Bill Lee praises Battle of Franklin Trust’s handling of addressing Confederate monuments
The move to add further context to Franklin’s Confederate monument has not only drawn praise from local leaders in the Franklin community, but drew praise from Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday during a press briefing.
At that briefing, Lee was asked by the Home Page as to how he might vote were the Williamson County Commission to request of the Tennessee Historical Commission — a commission Lee sits on — permission to alter the Williamson County seal, which bears the image of a Confederate flag.
While Lee said he would have to see the commission’s request before coming to a decision, he moved to praise how the Fuller Story initiative had addressed concerns related to Franklin’s Confederate monument.
“Organizations like The Fuller Story in Franklin have worked together with the local community to make sure that the fuller story is told,” Lee said.
“This idea of tearing down monuments and erasing history... that mob mentality approach of erasing things is not the way we need to do it in Tennessee, we need to do it with a process of engagement with communities. That's what they're doing in downtown Franklin."
"I think they have a process and an approach, and that is exactly the way it ought to be handled across the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.