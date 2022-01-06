Williamson County Government offices and both school systems will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 7, following heavy snowfall on Thursday with residents urged to stay home and stay safe.
The winter storm shut down all county government offices including the county court system, register of deeds, county clerk, trustee and property assessor, closed school and caused traffic crashes across the county on Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, the winter storm will conclude Thursday night with a low of 6 degrees. Though, Friday will remain cold and cloudy with a high of 29, with much of the snow expected to freeze on roadways overnight and into the early morning hours of Friday.
Because temperatures are quickly dropping, first responder agencies across Middle Tennessee are asking residents to stay off the roads Thursday night and on Friday.
