Gov. Bill Lee and his finance team on Monday kicked off a week-long series of meetings with cabinet leaders in preparation for the development of next year’s state budget.
The meetings commenced Monday with an update on the state’s financial outlook from Bill Fox, economics professor and director of the University of Tennessee’s Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, and David Gerregano, commissioner of the Department of Revenue.
Both warned that, though Tennessee’s economy has in part rebounded from a dramatic downturn related to coronavirus, state revenue collections could continue to lag for years to come as a result.
That’s in part because regaining the last chunk of jobs lost during the pandemic has proved difficult, Fox said. The economist said many jobs returned quickly but the state’s workforce is still lagging where it was in February.
“We’re making progress, but we’re still well below where we were,” he said.
The state is disbursing far less in unemployment insurance now than it was earlier in the pandemic, in part because some people have reached the limit of benefits and partly because the federal government’s boost to unemployment payments expired. Between that and additional federal stimulus looking like “it’s going to be slow in coming if it happens,” Fox said, Tennesseans will have less money to spend, and state tax revenues could drag as a result.
“I’ve been around a long time, and I’ve watched a lot of recessions. And I haven’t seen anything that parallels this,” Fox said.
Gerregano warned that sales tax numbers could prove simultaneously encouraging and concerning. He said that federal COVID-19 relief money was bolstering sales tax revenues, which could continue to drop off if people remain unemployed and no additional relief is on the way.
“It’s possible we haven’t seen the full impact yet,” he said.
Lee was scheduled to hold budget hearings with the departments of revenue, health, labor and workforce development, economic and community development, military and tourism development on Monday. Hearings with other state departments are scheduled throughout the week.
