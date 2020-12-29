Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced he was calling the Tennessee General Assembly into special session in January to tackle the effects of COVID-19 on schools around the state.
The five areas Lee said he would seek to address are pandemic-related learning loss, school funding, accountability, literacy and teacher pay.
A planned teacher raise and literacy initiative were both scrapped earlier this year as state leaders sought to quickly conclude their legislative business in the face of COVID-19. Both appear to be back on the table in the special session, scheduled to begin Jan. 19.
Lawmakers are also expected to address the Basic Education Program funding formula for public schools around the state, which relies on attendance numbers skewed by changes to schooling during the pandemic.
The special session will begin after the official commencement of the regular session, similar to a special session called by then-Gov. Bill Haslam in a failed attempt to expand Medicaid.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense disruption for Tennessee’s students, educators and districts, and the challenges they face must be addressed urgently,” Lee said in a release. “Even before the virus hit, and despite years of improvement, too many of our state’s students were still unable to read on grade level. I’m calling on the legislature to join us in addressing these serious issues so we can equip our hardworking educators and districts with the resources and supports they need to set our students on the path to success.”
It's the third special session called by Lee since he took office early last year. The first was called so the House could elect a new speaker in the wake of Glen Casada’s resignation, and the second was held in August, when Lee and lawmakers teamed up to provide businesses legal protections from coronavirus-related litigation and to increase criminal penalties for camping on state property in response to social justice protests in the area around the Capitol.
