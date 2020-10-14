Gov. Bill Lee is isolating at home after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday.
According to a release, the governor is “feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19.” No governor’s office staff members “are believed to be positive at this time,” according to the release.
Lee was scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday but will instead brief reporters by phone.
The governor was in Oak Ridge Tuesday for an event attended by U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, Sen. Lamar Alexander and others. First Lady Maria Lee, who is now isolating with the governor, visited an elementary school in Manchester with Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn on Wednesday.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
