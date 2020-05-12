Gov. Bill Lee has tapped senior adviser Brandon Gibson as his new chief operating officer.
Gibson, a former appeals court judge, has served as a criminal justice adviser to Lee since the latter was inaugurated last year.
She succeeds former COO Butch Eley, who took over recently as commissioner of the Department of Finance and Administration from Stuart McWhorter.
“Brandon has been a respected voice both within our administration and across our state,” Lee said. “Her ability to think creatively and bring innovative ideas to fruition will be critical as state government continues to provide services to our customers in new ways during these challenging times. We’re lucky to have a public servant like Brandon in Tennessee and I’m excited for her to get started in this new role.”
Former Gov. Bill Haslam appointed Gibson to the Court of Appeals in 2013 after she worked in private practice in Jackson.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
