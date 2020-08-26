Republican Gov. Bill Lee drew outrage from Black lawmakers last week when he said he had not responded to a meeting request from the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators because “we meet with those folks that are willing to work together to move forward.”
Now, his staff is “working to get one on the books,” a spokesperson said of a possible future meeting.
Members of the Black caucus registered their anger in a Wednesday press conference at which Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville) called the answer “personally offensive.”
The dispute began earlier this summer when the Black caucus on Aug. 2 requested an “emergency meeting” with the governor ahead of a special session Lee called in part so that lawmakers could pass a bill that makes it a felony to camp on state property, in response to a months-long protest at the Capitol.
Memphis Rep. G.A. Hardaway said the Black caucus was seeking to serve as a mediator between the governor and the protesters, who also wanted a meeting with Lee.
“A lot of the problems that arose on the plaza could have been avoided,” Hardaway said Wednesday. “Those young people merely wanted to be heard, and for some reason the administration turned a deaf ear.”
Since nationwide protests about police brutality and racism erupted earlier this year, Lee has said that he wants to engage in conversations with Black leaders, and he said he has spoken with minority business owners and Black leaders across the state. But when asked why he didn’t meet with the Black lawmakers and protestors, Lee said that it would not be productive.
“I have requests to meet with a lot of folks,” he said. “We meet with those folks that are willing to work together to move forward.”
Chattanooga Rep. Yusuf Hakeem called it a “badge of honor” that Lee initially did not plan to meet with the group.
“We were willing to say to him things that made him uncomfortable,” Hakeem said Wednesday.
Hardaway said the meeting would likely take place within a week.
The Black lawmakers also called on Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally to apologize for a meme posted to his Facebook page that warned Black Lives Matters supporters that “there’s nobody protecting you from us” if police forces are defunded. Gilmore said she texted the Senate speaker asking him about the meme, to which McNally reportedly responded that he would “try to be more sensitive.” (McNally spokesperson Adam Kleinheider simply confirmed that an exchange between the two took place.)
Hardaway called the post “startling and disturbing and disappointing” and said that endorsing such rhetoric puts Black lawmakers who have supported the Black Lives Matter movement at risk.
“Anyone who knows Lt. Gov. McNally understands he has no hate in his heart and would never threaten violence against anyone,” Kleinheider said. “Lt. Gov. McNally opposes the anti-police ideology inherent in the BLM and Antifa movements. On Saturday, a meme was shared on his personal page in a private post that pointed out the logical fallacy at the heart of the ‘Defund the Police’ movement. When it was pointed out the meme could be interpreted as an implicit threat, it was taken down.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
