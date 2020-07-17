After the departure of Tony McLeod, Grace Christian Academy has found its new girls basketball coach.
Michael Couey, a longtime Christ Presbyterian Academy assistant, will assume the duties of head coach for the Lady Lions, per a release from the school.
“We are so humbled and grateful for the opportunity Mr. Robbie Mason, Mr. Richard Anderson, and Coach Len McKnatt have extended for us to join the GCA family,” said Couey in the release.
“We are excited to watch our three girls grow up in a community that not only offers a superb education, but also integrates faith into their everyday life. Whether the classroom or the court, the GCA girls basketball program will pursue excellence in all that we do.”
A longtime coach, Couey is also the founder and director of the Elite Amateur Basketball Club of Tennessee (EAB), a nonprofit basketball organization with locations across the state. He also played college basketball at Belmont under Rick Byrd, where he graduated from in 2001.
Last season, he was at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga as an assistant. That team won the 2020 NACA Division 1 National Championship this past winter.
“We are very excited that Michael, his wife Diana, and their three girls will be joining us at Grace Christian Academy,” said Len McKnatt, GCA's athletic director and boys basketball coach.
“Coach Couey has been around the game of basketball his entire life. He will bring a wealth of knowledge, passion and energy to the girls program. He and his wife will be great Christian mentors for our girls and our entire school community.”
He joins a GCA team that went 15-12 (8-8) in its first year participating in D-II competition and returns county standout Anna Smith.
