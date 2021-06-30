After being discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic, GraceWorks Ministries’ 50 percent off Second Saturday Sales will return July 10.
The popular GraceWorks Thrift Store event will resume from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month with full capacity allowed and no masks required. In addition, donations for the store are again being accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Revenue from the GraceWorks Thrift Store supports the nonprofit’s Food, Shelter, and Support programs that serve more than 20,000 neighbors a year. Dollars raised from the community’s purchases help neighbors with rent and utility bill assistance, food, newborn supplies, and many other services for those in need.
To make a donation of items to GraceWorks’ Thrift Store, go to 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin. A ramp for donations is located behind the GraceWorks storefront. Free pickup is provided for furniture and appliances by calling 615-794-9055, Ext. 149.
Click here to learn more about what GraceWorks can accept.
Volunteers are needed to help process donations. Various time slots are offered Monday through Saturday. More information about volunteering is available by contacting Volunteer Relations Manager Erin Saurers at [email protected].
