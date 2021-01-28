GraceWorks Ministries has announced that it will be expanding the hours for accepting donations to its thrift store beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.Unlike current operations when the nonprofit had to close when it reached a volume capacity, GraceWorks will not have a capacity limit on those days.
“Our goal is to accept donations all the way until 3 p.m.,” said GraceWorks Director of Operations David Forister.
To make a donation of items to GraceWorks’ Thrift Store, go to 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin, where there’s a ramp for donations behind the GraceWorks storefront.
Click here to learn more about what GraceWorks can accept.
GraceWorks limited intake of in-kind donations for months under COVID-19 precautions. The GraceWorks Thrift Store was closed for 10 weeks last spring at an estimated loss of $200,000 in planned income.
Volunteers are needed to help process donations. Various time slots are offered Monday through Saturday. More information about volunteering is available by contacting Erin Saurers, Volunteer Relations manager, at [email protected].
