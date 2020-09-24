Ashley Kroese, who is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication in the June 18 death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, made an appearance in a Williamson County General Sessions Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
Now her case will come before the grand jury.
Thursday's hearing included several motions filed by Kroese's defense attorney Lee Ofman, most notably one to suppress the blood sample taken from 24-year-old Kroese after the crash.
The court heard from a Vanderbilt doctor who took the blood sample from Kroese as part of a medical evaluation just before 6 a.m. on June 18. The warrant for the sample was not approved until around 11 a.m. at which point law enforcement tested the blood sample that was taken by doctors for blood-alcohol levels.
Ofman argued that this violated Kroese's Fourth Amendment rights. Judge Lee Davies disagreed, denying the motion to suppress the finding that recorded Kroese's blood-alcohol level at 0.166, double the legal limit in Tennessee.
Ofman challenged the credibility of law enforcement officials who investigated the incident, saying that both he and Kroese believe that the incident was a "tragic accident."
The case will now move onto the grand jury and if she is indicted the case will then be taken up by the Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court.
As previously reported, Legieza's widow, Heather Legieza, has also filed a civil suit against a Franklin bar she alleges overserved Kroese before the crash.
(0) comments
