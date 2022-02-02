The public is invited to the grand opening celebration for the new Williamson County Animal Center Monday, Feb. 28, from 1-4 p.m.
Among the festivities will be opportunities to tour the facility.
“We are so excited to introduce this facility to the public and showcase the many new ways to partner with us,” Director Ondrea Johnson said in a press release. “We are looking forward to showing the facility that is a happy place to work, volunteer and visit as well as sharing the resources for pet owners.”
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson called the new Animal Center an “awe-inspiring facility.”
“I could not be more proud of this new facility that encompasses ideas from staff, volunteers, members of a special task force and community partners,” he said. “There are paw prints throughout that reflect the dreams, best practices and expertise of responsible pet advocates throughout our county. It is important to note that this awe-inspiring facility would not have come to fruition without numerous private partnerships and contributions.”
The new center is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin. Take Highway 96 West to Carlisle Lane, left on Roy F. Alley Court (formerly Old Charlotte Pike).
Beginning Feb. 14, WCAC will be open for adoptions and other services at the new location Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed Sunday.
