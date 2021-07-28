For about an hour on Wednesday morning, there was a small sense of panic among Nashville Predators fans after national media were reporting that the team was parting ways with free agent forward Mikael Granlund.
That lasted for about an hour. The Predators did indeed re-sign Granlund, agreeing to a four-year, $20 million contract on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old has been far and away the organization’s best forward under head coach John Hynes, leading the team in goals (24) and average time on ice (19:20) and ranking second to Filip Forsberg in points (43) since Hynes took over on Jan. 7, 2020. In 130 games with Nashville, Granlund has 31 goals and 62 points and three more goals and eight points in 16 postseason games for the Predators.
“Signing Mikael to a contract that will keep him here in Nashville was a priority for us as we entered the free agency period,” Predators GM David Poile said in a team release. “He has been one of our most consistent players since he joined the Predators, played a crucial role in helping turn our team around last season and fits in extremely well with our team chemistry and the identity we are trying to build.
“We’re excited to see his continued impact in all three zones of the ice for the next several years and know he and his leadership will be instrumental in helping with the growth of the young group of forwards we’ve assembled.”
Granlund was the biggest splash Nashville made during the first day of NHL free agency, but it wasn’t its only move. The team announced it had signed forwards Michael McCarron and Anthony Richard to matching one-year, two-way contracts worth $750,000 at the NHL level, and 2021 first-round pick Zachary L’Heureux to a three-year, entry-level contract.
TSN’s Bob McKenzie also reported the Predators signed former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie David Rittich to a one-year, $1.25 million deal, and the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported they also signed forward Matt Luff to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
McCarron, a 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward, played in six games for Nashville last year with 12 hits and 16 penalty minutes. He has two goals and eight points in 75 career NHL games. McCarron had 10 goals and 13 points in 27 games with the Admirals in 2020 — his lone season with the club.
Richard, a 2015 fourth-round pick, has been with the organization since 2016, playing for the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL and last year with the Chicago Wolves, where he ranked third on the team in goals (11) and was tied for seventh in points (18). In 263 games with the Admirals, Richard has 61 goals and 122 points with a minus-3 rating. He has also appeared in two games with the Preds over the last three seasons.
L’Heureux tallied 19 goals and 39 points in 33 games with the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL this year, and he had 20 goals and 55 points in 53 QMJHL games the previous year. The Predators traded both of their second-round picks to trade back into the first round to select L’Heureux. The 18-year-old fits the Predators’ new gritty, physical style of play, and the center is a self-proclaimed Brad Marchand-type player.
Rittich, 28, has a 27-win season and 24-win season under his belt — both with the Calgary Flames — and presents a solid, inexpensive backup to Juuse Saros for 2021. He has a 64-40-16 career record with a 2.82 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Rittich should be a nice bridge to Milwaukee Admirals goalie Connor Ingram, who could take over the backup job in 2022.
Luff went undrafted in 2017 and signed with the Los Angeles Kings in 2018. He had 10 goals and 17 points in 64 games with L.A. before he was released. In parts of five seasons with the Ontario Reign in the AHL, Luff recorded 35 goals, 89 points and 92 penalty minutes 139 games. At just 24, Luff could be an AHL depth piece for the Admirals this year.
