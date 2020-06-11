The Brentwood Public Works Department began paving and installing ADA-compliant sidewalks as well as bicycle lanes of Granny White Pike, a project that was approved in May.
The bicycle lanes will be located between the new traffic signal at the entrance to the Foxland Hall subdivision and the southern entrance to Brentwood Academy adjacent to Powell Park.
The ADA ramp and sidewalk work is expected to be nearly complete in the next few days, weather permitting. At that point, according to a city news release, the crews will begin the full depth milling of the roadway surface along Granny White Pike and Murray Lane to the western city limits, near Windstone Boulevard.
“This work will require dozens of large trucks and other pieces of equipment to take control of the road for several days," Public Works Director Todd Hoppenstedt said in the news release. "While Granny White Pike and Murray Lane must remain open to local traffic, we strongly encourage motorists to seek alternative routes or to minimize travel along Granny White Pike and Murray Lane for the next few weeks.”
The city also asks that drivers drive slower and use caution while traveling through the work zones.
The bike lane project went through several stages including the addition of input from the citizen-led Brentwood Bike and Pedestrian Ad Hoc Committee as well as at public comment opportunities in February and online. The Brentwood City Commission approved the project in May.
The upcoming roadwork along Granny White Pike and in the western section of Maryland Farms involves crews who are retrofitting ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps and replacing sections of damaged or deteriorated sidewalks.
The city has announced that work is nearly complete along Virginia Way, Winners Cirlce, Powell Place and Westwood Place, with work along Granny White Pike and Murray Lane to take place over the next couple of months.
According to the city, the new ADA ramps are compliant with Tennessee Department of Transportation standards and with The Americans with Disabilities Act. The city has more information abut their ADA plan available on the City’s website.
