With one rather major adjustment, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 35th annual Dickens of a Christmas Saturday and Sunday was a little more, well, Dickensian.
Organizers made a change to the logistics of the festival, transforming downtown Franklin's Main Street from Public Square to Fifth Avenue into Victorian Village. Vendors that had been lined along both sides of those two blocks in previous years were situated down East Main to First Avenue and on side streets called Peddler’s Row. This change made the square to Fifth more open for Dickens characters, vintage craft demonstrators, street musicians and others to roam freely among festival attendees.
“Having that section dedicated to performers, demonstrators and characters has really been a highlight because it just makes it feel more authentic,” said Jill Burgin, executive director of the Downtown Franklin Association’s Main Street Program. “I think it feels more like you’re stepping back in time.”
Shops along Main Street were pleased with the new arrangement, Burgin said.
“The merchants I’ve spoken with have talked about record days, not just for festivals, but for all time,” she said. “Having Victorian Village without booths was a risk, but it was new and we wanted to feature the storefronts. I think that’s paid off.”
Relatively mild temperatures and not a drop of rain certainly helped bring out the crowds. Burgin said Sunday that Saturday’s attendance was estimated at between 65,000 and 70,000, and she hopes the city of Franklin will have total two-day attendance in the coming days.
The weather has been the biggest blessing we could have had,” Burgin said. “It makes up for last year, where it was cold and drizzly the entire weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.