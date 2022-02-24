With Russia officially starting its threatened invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning, two Williamson County-based Congress members are calling for immediate repercussions.
Early Thursday, Putin aired an address that called for a "military operation" to take place in Ukraine carried out by Russian troops, but what followed was the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the neighboring country that has already incurred bloodshed and an exchange in warfare between the two countries.
In less than 24 hours, Ukrainian air bases have been seized, major cities have been attacked and Ukrainian control over the Chernobyl site has been lost to Russia. Ukraine says it has taken down Russian aircraft and has arrested Russian soldiers in response.
After meeting with world leaders and his own National Security Council, President Joe Biden planned to address the globe Thursday afternoon, with additional sanctions on Russia, potentially those of financial impact, likely to be announced.
"The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said in a statement overnight. "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.
"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."
Williamson County's U.S. House of Representative member Mark Green (R-TN, 7th district) serves on the House of Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committee, and before Biden's address, he criticized not only Putin for his actions, but also shared his disapproval in the Biden administration's response to the buildup.
“Vladimir Putin’s end goal has been on display for some time now. Instead of swift, crippling sanctions, the Biden Administration chose the wait-and-watch approach," Green said in a statement.
"In the midst of destabilizing Russian aggression, the time for action was months ago. We all witnessed Putin’s false flag propaganda play out—just like U.S. intelligence officials predicted. This invasion has been anticipated for weeks."
Green says he's spent time in Ukraine and has confidence in its people to defend its homeland.
"While in Kyiv, I spoke with many Ukrainians," Green continued. "They are capable of defending their home—they are resilient. However, despots around the world, including China, are watching as Vladimir Putin has his way.
"As the world witnesses this invasion, our prayers remain with our fellow Americans on the ground in Eastern Europe—including those from Fort Campbell—and with the brave people of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has chosen devastation over democracy, and the free world will not forget it.”
Senator Marsha Blackburn, from Williamson, said that Putin is already "committing war crimes by killing innocent civilians" and has again called for the county to be removed from the international SWIFT banking system.
Removing Russia from SWIFT is seen as a controversial form of punishment, as it would potentially cripple Russia's economy and affect its citizens who in turn would receive no support from the government.
"We pray for the people of Ukraine as they defend against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union," the senator said right after the invasion started. "Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately levy severe sanctions against Russia — starting with removal from the SWIFT banking system. The USA stands with Ukraine."
Blackburn's office is offering assistance for any Tennesseans in Ukraine at the moment.
