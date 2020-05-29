Grilling enthusiasts can be found all across Williamson County, and they can enter to win a choice of meats along with other outdoor cooks across the state as the Tennessee Department of Agriculture launches its Pick Tennessee Products “Fill Your Grill” contest.
Between June 1-15, interested grillers and others can register to win $200 worth of local meats from their choice of Tennessee farms participating in Pick Tennessee Products. A total of 12 winners will be randomly chosen on Tuesday, June 16, and notified by Pick Tennessee Products.
Pick Tennessee Products has connected farmers directly to consumers for more than 30 years, and this is one more way that connection takes place, according to Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher.
“This is the perfect time to support local livestock farmers,” Hatcher, a College Grove farmer who has served as state veterinarian, said in a press release. “We’re pleased to offer the Fill Your Grill promotion to highlight the opportunity to buy great quality meats from fellow Tennesseans. Winners will have plenty for summer grilling or to put in the freezer to enjoy later.”
Entrants choose what farm they’d like to visit and what kinds of meats and cuts they would select if they win. Each contestant must choose the farm that offers what he or she wants, whether it’s beef, pork, lamb, goat, poultry, or some of everything.
Click here to enter. There is no cost to winners and a cash prize is not offered in lieu of meat selections. Winners are responsible for picking up the meat from their chosen farm.
Several organizations partner with Pick Tennessee to support meat producers and highlight the opportunity for citizens to purchase meats directly from farms. The Tennessee Beef Industry Council, the Tennessee Pork Producers Association and the Tennessee Sheep Producers Association work together to promote the contest.
To find farms and food businesses, go to www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for posts featuring program members offering products and services safely during the COVID-19 pandemic through the #DoYourPartWithPickTN campaign.
