The YMCA of Middle Tennessee will break ground on Tuesday on the expansion of the Brentwood Family YMCA as part of its "One Brentwood" plan.
The "One Brentwood" plan was announced in August 2020, and the combined facility is expected to have expanded and enhanced wellness and group exercise areas, transformed youth spaces including Y-PLAY child watch for infants to 6 year olds.
In June the Y announced an agreement to sell its Maryland Farms property in 2023.
The Maryland Farms Y will continue to operate as usual for up to two more years, while renovation and expansion projects continue at the Y's Concord Road facility. When those renovations are complete, the Y expects to complete the property sale.
The Concord Road facility will also soon be renamed the Brentwood Family YMCA Margaret Burnett Turner Center following a financial contribution from the Turner Family Foundation and Carpenter Family Foundation.
"After months of construction planning, the Y is ready to realize the bold vision and begin construction," a news release reads. "Both the Brentwood and Maryland Farms YMCAs will remain open throughout construction."
