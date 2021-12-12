A. Marshall Hospitality is again running its AMH Cares Family Tree campaign, during which guests can purchase a meal for a family in need in the community, and A. Marshall Hospitality, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Williamson County and GraceWorks Ministry, will supply the meals to families the week before Christmas.
To participate, guests simply can select a tag from the Christmas tree located in Puckett’s Franklin, Americana Taphouse and Scout’s Pub. Each tag provides the family’s last name and number of household members. Tags can be purchased separately or added to a guest’s check.
Puckett’s is also continuing to invite folks to leave the cooking to them this year: Pre-order Puckett’s home cooking to go for the holidays now through Dec. 18 for an easy meal prep this year through www.puckettsgro.com/holidaytogo. For dessert, Hattie Jane’s Creamery will also be offering ice cream pies for purchase through the holidays. Select from a variety of flavors and crust options for a spin on the traditional holiday pie. Pre-order 72 hours in advance through the online form here.
Lastly, for the perfect gift or stocking stuffer, anyone purchasing a Hattie Jane's gift card now to Christmas Eve here of up to $100 will receive a 20 percent bonus, and the Puckett’s gift card sale is running now till New Year’s Eve. Anyone purchasing a gift card in store or online here can take advantage of the following offers:
- Buy $100 in gift cards, get a $20 bonus card
- Buy $250 in gift cards, get a $50 bonus card
- Buy $500 in gift cards, get a $125 bonus card
- Buy $1,000 in gift cards, get a $300 bonus card
