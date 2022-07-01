Dr. Ashley Guthrie celebrated the grand opening of Guthrie Facial Plastic Surgery in Brentwood this past Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Williamson, Inc.
Dr. Guthrie's friends, family, and already loyal clients were in attendance, as well as many members from Williamson, Inc.
The doctor moved to the Brentwood area just 10 months ago, following her parents and brother who had moved to the area a year before.
Guthrie explained that the transition has been easy.
"I've felt so welcomed since I've been here," she said. "I didn't know what it was going to be like since I'm from northern New Jersey. I don't say y'all, and I drink unsweetened iced tea and coffee, but besides all that, everyone has been so kind and welcoming to me and my office.
"I've met so many wonderful people already, and I'm looking forward to continuing to grow my practice here and become a bigger part of the personal and professional community."
The doctor grew up in northern New Jersey and attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she studied Neuroscience. She then attended Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Michigan, where she graduated at the top of her class and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.
Dr. Guthrie then completed her five-year residency in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City before pursuing even more specialized training at the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Foundation Fellowship.
Guthrie said she hopes to bring a welcoming and personal touch into her practice.
"This is mostly a cosmetic practice, and I'm looking to give clients a really personal and intimate feel to their facial plastic surgery," she said. "I have my own operating room in my office, adding an extra layer of comfort and privacy for clients. I want to create the VIP experience."
