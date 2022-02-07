U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has announced several personnel changes in his offices both in Washington, D.C., and Tennessee.
The first-term Republican has promoted Natalie McIntyre to legislative director. She had been deputy legislative director for the past year, following stints with the Office of Management and Budget, the Office of National Drug Control Policy and in Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office. McIntyre succeeds Adam Telle, who was promoted to chief of staff last year.
Lucas Da Pieve has been named deputy legislative director in McIntyre's place. He previously worked in the White House and for former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Clark Milner, who was already chief counsel to Hagerty, has added the title of senior adviser. Previously he worked in the offices of Govs. Bill Lee and Bill Haslam and as an associate at Bass, Berry and Sims.
Audrey Traynor has been named deputy press secretary. She had been a digital assistant, and recently worked on Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue’s unsuccessful 2020 reelection campaign and in communications for the Georgia Department of Labor. Traynor succeeds Bailee Beshires in the role.
Stan Settles, a field representative, is moving from Hagerty’s Chattanooga office to the Nashville office, where he is succeeding Braden Stover. Laken Shattuck, previously an aide in the state Senate, is replacing Settles in Chattanooga.
Also new to Hagerty’s team are Luke Pettit as senior policy adviser, Sara Brooks Adams as staff assistant and Valon Brown as constituent services representative in Nashville.
Pettit joins the office from the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; he held previous roles at the Federal Reserve and Bridgewater Associates. Pettit succeeds Jonathan Greenstein in the position.
Adams was previously an intern for Hagerty. Brown previously worked for Calvert Street Group and the Tennessee Republican Party.
“I’m pleased to welcome several new individuals to my staff, as well as announce promotions for others,” Hagerty said in a release. “These talented men and women, along with the rest of my staff, will continue to help me best serve the needs of and represent all Tennesseans on Capitol Hill.”
