New U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has named top Republicans to represent him in Nashville.
Hagerty, sworn in to succeed Sen. Lamar Alexander earlier this month, picked Jim Henry as his state director and Michael Sullivan as his deputy state director.
Henry was deputy governor and chief of staff to former Gov. Bill Haslam, commissioner of the state departments of children’s services and developmental and intellectual disabilities, minority leader in the state House, chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party and mayor of Kingston.
Sullivan was Hagerty’s campaign manager and previously served as executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party.
Both are based in Nashville, and Hagerty is setting up additional offices in Chattanooga, Cookeville, Jackson, Knoxville, Memphis and Tri-Cities, according to a release.
“Having Jim Henry, someone who has spent his career serving our state, as my state director will bring tremendous experience to our state team and will help ensure that Tennesseans know my offices are available to help in their communities,” Hagerty said in the release. “The men and women who will make up these seven offices bring a wealth of knowledge and understanding of Tennessee-specific issues that will serve our state and our citizens well.”
