Former Ambassador Bill Hagerty on Thursday won a contested Republican primary to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander.
Hagerty, endorsed by President Trump more than a year ago, was expected to cruise to the nomination but in recent weeks was forced to fend off a spirited challenge from Nashville surgeon Manny Sethi.
As some publicly available polling showed the two candidates neck and neck, the race devolved into aggressive and well-funded mudslinging.
Hagerty, a board member of a local investment firm, served as Trump’s ambassador to Japan after working on the president’s campaign and transition efforts. Though Hagerty, Trump and their allies painted the picture of Hagerty as one of the president’s earliest supporters, Hagerty supported both Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio in the 2016 presidential primary before settling on Trump.
The president did not come to Tennessee to rally with Hagerty, as he did for Marsha Blackburn. Instead, Hagerty held two short phone calls with Trump and appeared on the president’s son’s podcast. Though Trump did not hold a rally for Hagerty, he did invite the candidate on an official tour of Tennessee tornado damage in March.
Another national figure served a crucial role in the GOP primary. Sethi relished connecting Hagerty to Mitt Romney, a longtime friend whose presidential campaigns Hagerty energetically supported. In recent months, Hagerty has aggressively sought to distance himself from Romney, a top Trump bogeyman, after his vote to remove the president from office.
In attacking Sethi, Hagerty and his allies sought to portray the Harvard-educated doctor as insufficiently pro-Trump, despite Sethi’s repeated declarations of loyalty to the president. Hagerty also took to mispronouncing Sethi’s last name in what some Republicans considered a transparent ploy to make the son of Indian immigrants sound more foreign.
In the November general election, Hagerty will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which is still too close to call, though most observers expect the Republican to win. In Washington, he would join fellow Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, whose campaign team he employed and who endorsed him in the final weeks of the campaign. The two, as noted by The New York Times, strike a different tone both from their immediate predecessors Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and from a long line of temperate Republicans elected from Tennessee.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.