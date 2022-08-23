Battle Ground Academy volleyball opened the season with high expectations, and so far the Wildcats have lived up to them.
After a couple of weeks of play, the defending Division II-A state champions are 5-2 overall with a 3-0 record in district play, including 3-1 wins over Summit and GCA and a 3-0 sweep of Columbia Academy.
BGA's only losses on the season thus far have come against out-of-state competition in McCracken County (Paducah, Ky.) and Bowling Green.
During Monday night's 3-0 win over Franklin Road Academy, senior setter Kyra Hampton compiled 20 assists to push her over the 1,000 assist mark for her BGA career.
Hampton is one of three returning All-State performers from last year's title-winning squad, alongside senior outside hitter MacKenzie Huntington and senior libero Isabelle Northam.
Hampton was named the state tournament MVP after doling out 33 assists in the 3-0 sweep of Concord Christian in the championship game. She also notched a whopping 44 assists in the Division II-A middle region championship win over Goodpasture.
BGA has three more games on tap for this week before facing a tough back-to-back at the end of the month against Page and 2021 Division II-AA state tournament participant Ensworth.
