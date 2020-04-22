The basketball superlatives for the season gone by are still rolling in, with the Tennessee Sports Writers Association naming its 2019-20 all-state boys team.
Franklin's Reed Kemp, the Home Page's 2019-20 WillCo Boys Basketball Player of the Year, and Grace Christian Academy's Mason McKnatt, a Player of the Year finalist, highlight the selections, as did Father Ryan's Luke Gdowski.
Below is the full list, courtesy of the TSWA.
Class AAA
Joe Anderson, Maryville, Sr.
Will Pruitt, Mt. Juliet, Sr.
JaCobi Wood, Cleveland, Sr.
Kavion McClain, Whitehaven, Sr.
Alden Applewhite, Germantown Houston, Jr.
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge, So.
Reed Kemp, Franklin, Jr.
JP Pegues, Hillsboro, Jr.
Grant Slatten, White County, Jr.
Jonathan Milloway, Oak Ridge, Jr.
Wes Maples, Sevier County, Sr.
Kendrick Holland, South-Doyle, Sr.
Quante Berry, Bradley Central, So.
Duane Posey, Memphis East, Sr.
Micah Simpson, Morristown East, So.
Class AA
Edward Lacey, Fulton, Sr.
Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale, Jr.
Tyrone Marshall, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
Jaylen Jones, East Nashville, Fr.
Alex Rush, Upperman, Jr.
Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East, So.
Ty Hurst, Carter, Sr.
Ben Diamond, Sullivan South, Sr.
Nico Ashley, Elizabethton, Sr.
Trey Morrow, Scott High, So.
Reid Satterfield, Greeneville, So.
Jon Turner, South Gibson, Sr.
Brandon Maclin, Jackson South Side, Jr.
J.J. Johnson, Jackson South Side, Sr.
Class A
Lucas King, McKenzie, Sr.
Dalton Marsh, Red Boiling Springs, Sr.
Ryley McClaran, Eagleville, Sr.
David Dixon, Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, Jr.
Charterio Porter, Booker T. Washington, Sr.
Zach Amonett, Pickett County, So.
Taylor Groves, East Robertson, So.
Amauri Young, Loretto, So.
Peyton West, Monterey, Sr.
Ben McMillan, Union City, Jr.
Trey Johnson, Cosby, Jr.
Nate Brackett, Rockwood, Sr.
Nathan Bowling, Oneida, Jr.
James Anderson, Madison Academic, Sr.
Kaleb Meredith, University School-Johnson City, Jr.
D-II A
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark, Jr.
Moussa Cisse, Lausanne Collegiate, Jr.
Dante Harris, Lakeway Christian, Sr.
Jalen Montgomery, Lausanne Collegiate, Sr.
Luke Burnett, Knox Webb, Sr.
Kam Jones, Evangelical Christian, Jr.
B.J. Marable, Grace Christian Academy-Knoxville, Sr.
JJ Platt, Webb School-Bell Buckle, Sr.
PJay Smith, Goodpasture Christian, Jr.
Mason McKnatt, Grace Christian Academy-Franklin, Sr.
D-II AA
Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest Christian, Jr.
B.J. Edwards, Knox Catholic, So.
Chaz Lanier, Ensworth School, Sr.
Marcellus Brigham, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers, So.
Akeem Odusipe, Knox Catholic, Sr.
Eric Rivers, McCallie School, Jr.
Nick Kurtz, Baylor School, Jr.
Luke Gdowski, Father Ryan, Sr.
Will Montana, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
