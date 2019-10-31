The City of Brentwood and Williamson Inc. welcomed Brentwood’s newest independent senior living facility, Harmony at Brentwood, with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
Around 100 people including Harmony residents and staff and city and government leaders gathered at the facility to celebrate the grand opening which featured an ice sculpture, a variety of food and more.
The facility has multiple options for residents including an independent living community featuring one and two bedroom apartments as well as assisted living and a memory care communities.
Direct of Sales and Marketing Michelle Lauer said that Harmony is equipped with amenities such as movie theater, gym, library and a variety of services such as a weekly housekeeping services, an in-house pastry chef, 24-hour concierge, and shuttles to shopping centers and other locations across Brentwood.
“As everyone knows our senior population is growing and people are living longer and they’re healthy and want an active lifestyle and to continue to live and prosper and Harmony wants to be a part of making that happen,” Lauer said.
Executive Director Sheila Dickmann touted the passion of Harmony and the Brentwood community as evident in the large turnout to the ribbon cutting event.
“The passion that Harmony Senior Services has and the team members that work for Harmony Senior Services have great compassion,” Dickmann said. “We want this to be the best home that our seniors can ever experience.”
Speakers included Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Harmony Senior Services Chief Executive Officer Terry Howard.
“We are so delighted that this is our 28th community that we have opened and operated under the harmony flagship,” Howard said. “We want to provide a caring, warming, compassionate, environment for all of those that we serve.”
More information about Harmony at Brentwood can be found at Harmonyseniorservices.com.
