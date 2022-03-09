Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry said at the beginning of February that he wanted to stay in Tennessee.
Nearly one month later, that’s exactly what happened.
The Titans and Landry agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal on Tuesday night that includes $52.5 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
It was reported earlier in the offseason that Landry desired to be the highest-paid linebacker on the Titans roster. He got his wish now that his $17.5 million per year salary eclipses the $16.5 million per year Tennessee is paying Bud Dupree.
The Titans didn’t franchise tag Landry by the 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline. Had they done so, they would have had to pay Landry a fully guaranteed one-year, $18.7 million contract in 2022.
Keeping the team’s premier pass rusher presumably jumped a rung or two on the ladder of importance for Robinson after Russell Wilson joined the Denver Broncos on Tuesday afternoon.
With Wilson now in the AFC, the conference is loaded with top-tier QBs like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr — six of which Tennessee plays in 2022, along with Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott.
Landry had his best season in 2021. He had 19 more QB pressures, six more sacks, six more QB hurries, and five more tackles for loss this year than his career average from 2018-20.
The Titans second-round pick in 2018, Landry led the NFL in hurries (22), tied for third in pressures (49), ranked 10th in sacks (12), and made his first Pro Bowl. He also had an eight-game stretch where he registered at least half a sack or more.
