The Harpeth Conservancy is hosting a Conservation Conversation via Zoom on Wednesday, June 24, at 6 p.m.
The conversation, called Ensuring Environmental Equity: Public Participation in Democracy in the Pandemic Era, is focused on the challenges of open government during the pandemic.
Panelists will also discuss "how public participation is vital component of equity of results, and not just process, whether local governments and courts can close meetings over the coronavirus, what can be done to make sure that government stays open and transparent, and whether technology (such as Zoom and other video and audio-conferencing technology) can or should supplement or supplant usual public participation in such things as environmental decision-making, permitting, and land-use and zoning," according to a release from the Harpeth Conservancy.
The panel will be made up of Deborah Fisher, executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government; Dr. G.S. Hans, director of the Stanton Foundation First Amendment Clinic at Vanderbilt Law School; and Jim Redwine, Harpeth Conservancy’s vice president and COO.
Attendees should register for the event through the Harpeth Conservancy calendar at https://harpethconservancy.org/events/ or directly through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/107574684778.
The Harpeth Conservancy is a science-based conservation organization whose vision is clean water and healthy rivers in Tennessee.
