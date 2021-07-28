Nashville’s Alex Walsh was 13 hundredths of a second from an Olympic gold medal.
The Nashville native and Harpeth Hall alum put forth a valiant effort in the women’s 200-meter individual medley Tuesday night in Tokyo, finishing with a time of 2:08.65. Unfortunately for her, Japan’s Yu Ohashi (2:08.52) was just a little faster as she took gold. Walsh's University of Virginia teammate Kate Douglass finished third with a time of 2:09.04.
The 19-year-old Walsh fell just short of becoming the first Nashville native to earn Olympic gold in swimming since 1984 when fellow Harpeth Hall alumna Tracy Caulkins earned gold in three events, including the 200 individual medley.
To deal with the disappointment of coming painstakingly close, Walsh turned to those she’s closest to following the race.
“You know that the whole United States is kind of watching you,” Walsh told Sports Illustrated. “That can definitely get to you. But I think for me, (at Olympic) Trials, I kind of, like, learned how to deal with that. I called my parents. I called some of my friends. Just wanted to talk to them — kind of vent and also help them get my mind off the race.”
Walsh's growing resume already included three gold medals at the 2019 Pan American Games, a first-place finish in the 200-meter individual relay and 400-freestyle relay at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, a silver medal in the 400-freestyle relay and 400-medley relay, as well as a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual relay at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships.
Not only can she check “first-time Olympian” off her bucket list, but Walsh now carries the designation of being the second-best swimmer in the 200-IM in the world. The milestone only adds to an already outstanding year that included winning an NCAA Championship with the Cavaliers in the 200-intermediate relay and 800-free relay.
“I'm really excited for the rest of my career, having now this meet under my belt,” Walsh said. “I think it takes the pressure off, but also I think I realize that I haven't reached the limit yet.”
