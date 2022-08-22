Harpeth Hall announced on Thursday that it will not move forward with a gender diversity philosophy released to the public last week.
In recent years, students at the historically all-girls private school have come out as nonbinary and trans, prompting calls for Harpeth Hall to clarify a policy on gender diversity. WHP sister publication Nashville Scene wrote about gender diversity at Harpeth Hall last week.
Far-right outlets like Fox News and Nashville-based The Daily Wire covered the announcement. A petition titled “Girls Matter Harpeth Hall” calling for a cisgender-only student body garnered more than a thousand signatures. Currently, a letter is circulating among alumni and parents requesting “the resignation of members of the administration and board who have been proponents or enablers of political activism and division.” The letter is signed “concerned Parents, Alumnae, and Donors to Harpeth Hall.”
Since its initial announcement last week, Harpeth Hall has held Zoom calls with hundreds of parents and alumni to explain its policy. According to Thursday’s response, the school is planning continued engagement on the topic. The school did not immediately respond for a request for comment.
