With students out of school and summer programs largely canceled due to COVID-19, former Gov. Bill Haslam and Crissy Haslam are seeking to fill the gap.
The two are launching the Tennessee Tutoring Corps through their family foundation. The goal is to hire as many as 1,000 college students to tutor 5,000 low-income students across the state.
The Haslams are working with Boys & Girls Clubs across the state to facilitate the partnership.
“The summer slide is a very real problem,” Bill Haslam said in a statement. “With students being out of school for so long because of the coronavirus, this year could be more of a summer avalanche.”
The program will cost about $1 million with tutors receiving stipends of as much as $1,000, according to a release. Tennessee is set to receive about $260 million in emergency education funds from the federal government related to fallout from the spread of coronavirus.
Schools across the state have remained closed since March and Gov. Bill Lee said last week he is hopeful they will open on time for the next school year.
Haslam left office in 2019 after two terms and considered a run for U.S. Senate in 2020 before declining.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
