The flood relief diaper drive that Hattie Jane’s Creamery started last week to support the Waverly flood relief efforts will continue through Friday at 8 p.m.
Customers can drop off diapers, pull-ups and wipes for affected parents, who are often left with few resources to keep their young children healthy and sanitary in the wake of a disaster.
The items can be donated at the creamery’s newest scoop shop in Franklin at 3078 Maddux Way, Suite 100, as well as at Hattie Jane’s locations in Columbia and Murfreesboro. Additionally, anyone who brings a donation will receive 15 percent off their order that day.
Donations are accepted between noon and 8 p.m. through Friday.
