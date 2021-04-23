In a sense, Claire Crowell has brought her ice cream home.
Having worked with her father, Andy Marshall, at the first Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant in Leiper’s Fork since she was 12 years old, she has always claimed Franklin as her hometown. So after opening her first Hattie Jane’s Creamery in Columbia in 2016 and adding another in Murfreesboro in 2017, Crowell was beaming Thursday afternoon at the grand opening of her newest Hattie Jane’s in Franklin.
“It is an honor to be opening our third Hattie Jane’s scoop shop in my hometown,” Crowell said in a press release. “Franklin continues to be a thriving and vibrant community, and I hope our locally made ice cream will offer locals and visitors to our area a sweet escape and smile to their day.”
There were plenty of smiles at Thursday’s ribbon cutting hosted by Williamson Inc. and Visit Franklin. Those who attended had the opportunity to sample some of the 24 different ice cream flavors sold in the scoop shop, which is located on Maddux Way near the intersection of Franklin Road and Lynnwood Way.
Crowell found the new location through good timing and a tip from her friends at the Herban Market, which is located just next door to her creamery. She was talking with Matt and Ashlea Hogancamp, owners of the Herban Market, about the restaurant possibly carrying some of her ice cream flavors.
“They told me the person next door is going to get out of their lease,” Crowell told the Home Page. “So I jumped on it, because I knew if it had gone on the market it would have been very competitive.”
Ice cream enthusiasts in Franklin can now enjoy a rich, creamy treat made with local milk from Tennessee cows, according to the release. Among the shop’s 24 flavors are classics, modern takes on Southern traditions and dairy-free options. Milkshakes, house-made baked goods and specialty beverages are also available, in addition to take-home pints and branded merchandise.
Several of Hattie Jane’s spring flavors are collaborations with other local, female-founded brands, available exclusively at the Franklin Road location for a limited time only:
● Bluebird & Blueberry Fudge: Jackalope Brewing Company’s Blissful Bluebird berry beer with blueberry fudge ripple
● Strawberry Pretzel and Strawberry Jam: Green Door Gourmet’s strawberries with crushed pretzel and marshmallow fluff in Strawberry Pretzel and a vegan coconut base in Strawberry Jam
● Carrot Cake Cupcake: The Cupcake Collection’s carrot cake and cream cheese buttercream
● Smashberry Cobbler: Lemon ice cream with The Tennessee Cobbler Company’s smashberry cobbler, a lemon and blueberry nod to the Nashville Predators
“Celebrating the talents of local purveyors is part of what makes Hattie Jane’s who we are,” Crowell said. “Collaborating with these incredible artisans and female business owners not only makes our products fresh and unique but also supports women in our community making a difference in the food and beverage industry.”
Hattie Jane’s Franklin is located at 3078 Maddux Way, Suite 100, and is currently open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for more information on the creamery.
