HCA Healthcare announced Tuesday it has purchased MD Now Urgent Care, which offers a network of 59 urgent care centers located in Florida.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in a release.
The transaction significantly expands Nashville-based HCA Healthcare’s reach as a provider of urgent care, with the company currently operating more than 170 clinics across 19 markets. MD Now is the largest urgent care provider in Florida, the release notes.
The deal follows a November announcement of HCA Healthcare’s plans to build three hospitals in Florida (read here). HCA Florida Healthcare serves 6.4 million patients each year at more than 400 affiliated sites in the Sunshine State.
“The addition of MD Now Urgent Care in Florida enhances our already strong capabilities in a rapidly growing state by providing convenient outpatient care options for our patients,” Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare chief executive officer, said in the release. “It also connects MD Now patients to a comprehensive statewide network of care, including acute care and specialty services should they be needed.”
HCA Florida Healthcare has undertaken a capital investment initiative of approximately $3 billion spent over the last three years. This includes the $360 million HCA Florida University Hospital and existing facility renovations across the state.
