HCA Healthcare on Wednesday announced the retirement of Chuck Hall, president of the company’s national group.
Hall informed HCA Monday that he will retire, effective at the end of the year. He has served in the role, in which he was responsible for operations at 96 hospitals across 13 states, since 2006.
Hall has been with the organization for 36 years, joining as COO of a Texas hospital in 1987. He is credited for playing an important role in expanding HCA’s graduate medical education programs, implementing the company’s initial patient navigation program and helping HCA to become the largest trauma and burn services provider in the United States, according to a press release.
“Chuck’s career and expertise as an operator are unmatched, and his influence on our company extends well beyond hospital operations,” said Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare’s chief executive officer. “His leadership during many natural disasters, as well as his focus on better care processes and technology, helped ensure the safety and care of our colleagues and patients. We wish him all the best in retirement.”
A search for Hall’s replacement is underway, according to the release.
