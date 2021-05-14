HCA Healthcare has signed a definitive agreement to sell a 230-bed hospital in Georgia to AdventHealth for $635 million, a move that will remove the Nashville-based hospital operator from the northwest Georgia market.
Redmond Regional Medical Center was part of the HCA network for nearly 48 years and is the latest facility to be sold in a slate of divestitures surrounding the Greater Atlanta region. According to a press release, the hospital “was not able to fully benefit from a broader HCA Healthcare network in the area.”
HCA leadership will divert proceeds of the sale to ongoing investments, which recently have been centered around market expansion and capital improvements to existing facilities.
Citi served as financial adviser to HCA for the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter this year.
Local data security company bought by Austin firm
Nashville-based health care data security firm Maize Analytics has been bought by a remote access software company owned by technology-focused private equity firm Cove Hill Partners.
Terms of the transaction between Maize and Austin-based SecureLink were not disclosed. Brentwood Capital Advisors served as the exclusive financial adviser to Maize.
Founded in 2013, the technology Maize offers identifies risky behavior and helps protect patient data inside the third-party systems in which SecureLink specializes.
“SecureLink brings world-class technology including third-party identity management, zero-trust network access, and detailed video recording and keystroke logs of third-party activity," Daniel Fabbri, CEO and founder of Maize, said in the release.Bringing these technologies together with Maize's artificial intelligence and audit review capabilities allows us to tackle new challenges in security, privacy, and compliance."
