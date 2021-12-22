HCA Healthcare has opened Brentwood Surgery Center — a cooperative with 18 physician partners — out of Suite 101 of the TriStar Health building in Brentwood Commons.
The Boyle Investment development at 1001 Health Park Drive in Brentwood, which features anchor tenant TriStar Brentwood, now welcomes a surgery center from HCA Healthcare’s Ambulatory Surgery Division which operates and co-owns the cutting-edge facility with a team of 18 physicians, per a release.
HCA says the center was designed for high-quality outpatient care for patients of all ages, and its team offers a wide variety of specializations from orthopedic (including sports medicine) to gynecologic, podiatric, gastroenterology endoscopy, spine and total joint replacement without excluding general surgery.
“We are pleased to provide the Middle Tennessee community with advanced outpatient surgical capabilities in an efficient and comfortable environment, while offering high-quality care in a location that is convenient for our patients,” said Sam Crosby, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Brentwood Surgery Center.
The center spans 19,500 square feet and holds three operating rooms with two GI procedure rooms. It also features 20 post-anesthesia care units; two of which are private suites. The center boasts of a 1,000 square-foot lobby and waiting area and private rooms for registration.
The building itself was initially contracted out to RaganSmith & Associates who planned it in 2018 and broke ground the following year. They engineered a seven-story structure of some 149,000 square feet and another six-story structure with an additional 229,000 square feet.
“The Brentwood Surgery Center team is committed to providing safe, patient-centered care for a wide range of outpatient procedures, including outpatient total joint procedures," said Craig Morrison, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Brentwood Surgery Center.
HCA’s Ambulatory Surgery Division co-operates 145 such centers in 16 states with over 3,400 physician partners. It concentrates on these collaborations in order to promote variety in the healthcare opportunities available to the communities in which they establish these facilities through which HCA Healthcare serves over 800,000 patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.