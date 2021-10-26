HCA Healthcare has promoted Michael Cuffe to serve as executive vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Jan. 1.
Cuffe joined HCA in 2011 as president and CEO of physician services, where he helped build the Nashville-based health giant into the largest sponsor of GME programs in the United States, according to a press release.
Prior to HCA, he served as vice president for ambulatory services and chief medical officer for Duke University Health System. He also worked as vice dean for the Duke University School of Medicine.
In his new role, Cuffe will take over the company’s clinical agenda from chief medical officer Jonathan Perlin, who is leaving to become president of The Joint Commission. Cuffe will now lead clinical quality, nursing, care transformation and clinical informatics as well as continue his existing responsibilities in overseeing physician services, urgent care operations, GME programs and lab services.
“Dr. Cuffe is a respected clinical and operational leader with a deep understanding of HCA Healthcare’s culture and operations,” CEO Sam Hazen said in the release. “His clinical background, passion for clinical excellence, and proven leadership at HCA Healthcare make him the right person to support our caregivers, integrate services across the organization, and advance our clinical quality agenda.”
