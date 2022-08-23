TriStar Centennial Medical Center officials are seeking an emergency medical facility in Bellevue, with a March 2024 opening eyed.
According to a document submitted to the state’s Health Facilities Commission, the approximately $15.52 million facility would be located on about 3.4 acres of raw land with addresses of 7730 and 7734 Highway 70 S.
Via parent company HCA Health Services of Tennessee Inc., TriStar has applied with the state’s Joint Commission for a certificate of need. A Sept. 28 meeting is slated.
The one-story 11,100-square-foot future facility will operate as a “satellite” of TriStar Centennial Medical Center, which is located in what is sometimes called the medical district of Midtown. It will offer 12 treatment rooms that include a trauma room, isolation and behavioral health holding capabilities, and laboratory services. Described as a freestanding emergency department (FSED), the facility will have imaging services including CT (computed tomography), X-ray and ultrasound.
TriStar notes in the document the facility is needed to address the geographic isolation of the proposed service area, which includes six ZIP codes located in West Davidson County and parts of Cheatham and Williamson counties. Travel times will be reduced for patients and emergency medical services with the facility’s presence, the company says.
Also, TriStar references the growth (and aging) of the area’s population supports the need for the addition of emergency services.
TriStar has provided 26 letters of support from medical professionals, elected officials and other community stakeholders, as well as 40 letters of support from residents of the general area.
The document notes that only one of the Joint Commission’s hospital outpatient core measurement sets is available to analyze for the application. That measurement set is related to quality metrics of the host hospital (TriStar Centennial Medical Center) being in the top quartile of the state “in order to be approved for the establishment of a FSED,” the document reads.
“If approved, the new Bellevue ER will fill a critical gap in access to emergency care,” Anna-Lee Cockrill, TriStar Division assistant vice president, emailed the Post.
No area hospital entities are listed on the Health Facilities Commission's Sept. 28 meeting agenda as being opposed to the project. In addition, Metro Councilmember Gloria Hausser, in whose District 22 the facility would operate, supports the effort. Belmont University officials also favor the facility related to their future school of medicine.
HCA Health Services of Tennessee paid $1.2 million for the property in April. The site is located on the north side of Interstate 40, an area that includes the property on which the future James Lawson High School (Hillwood High) is being constructed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.