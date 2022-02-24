HCA Holdings subsidiary Parallon is undergoing a leadership transition.
CEO Eric Ward, who has been with HCA for three decades, has announced his retirement. Meanwhile, Shannon Dauchot, CEO of Parallon’s customer service operations division, has been named the new president and CEO of Parallon.
Amy Stewart will fill Dauchot’s former role, with the company having announced the moves on social media.
Ward joined HCA in 1991 and worked in various controller positions at medical centers and HCA divisions. He was named CFO of TriStar Health System before joining the Parallon division.
Parallon is home to revenue cycle management, staffing and other back-office functions HCA uses itself and markets to other providers.
Dauchot also comes from the accounting side and has held various roles, including controller positions, at different HCA properties and divisions.
