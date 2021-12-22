HCA Healthcare has picked longtime analyst Frank Morgan as its new vice president of investor relations.
He comes to the Nashville-based health system from RBC Capital Markets, where he was managing director for health care services research. Previously he was managing director at Jefferies & Company and partner and senior analyst at J.C. Bradford. For several years, Morgan has been included on the Post's annual In Charge list as an authority on the health care industry. His analysis over the years has included his new employer.
Morgan’s appointment is effective Jan. 1. He succeeds Mark Kimbrough, who is retiring after nearly four decades with HCA in March.
“Frank is well known and well respected by the investment community, having covered the facility-based health care services sector for many years,” HCA Healthcare executive vice president and chief financial officer Bill Rutherford said in a release. “His familiarity with the health care industry and our company will serve him well, and we look forward to welcoming him to HCA Healthcare.”
Kimbrough joined HCA in the internal audit department in 1982. He hold several positions over the ensuing decades, including his appointment as vice president of investor relations in 2000. When HCA went private from 2006 to 2011, he pivoted to the company’s real estate team before returning to investor relations upon its 2011 return to the public markets.
“Mark is highly respected among the investor community,” Rutherford said. “He has built strong and enduring relationships on behalf of HCA Healthcare during the many years he has served as our company’s primary contact for investors and analysts. We appreciate his nearly four decades of service to HCA Healthcare, and we wish him well in retirement.”
HCA stock is up more than 50 percent on the year and was trading at nearly $250 Wednesday morning.
