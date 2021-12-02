Nashville-based HCA Healthcare continues to expand its facility network in Florida with the announcement of three new acute care hospitals in Gainesville, Forth Myers and The Villages.
The projects will add more than 230 new beds in the state and offer varying specialty services. A price tag was not disclosed.
The Gainesville facility will be 209,595 square foot and offer 90 acute care patient beds for intensive care, medical/surgical and inpatient rehabilitation. HCA had previously announced a freestanding emergency room to be built on this site, with construction beginning in 2022 and completion scheduled for 2023.
The hospital near The Villages will expand on a freestanding emergency department HCA already has in the market. Approximately 172,588 square feet will accommodate cardiology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, GI and oncology. The three-story facility will include 60 beds, four ORs, six intensive care beds, a cath lab and an emergency room.
The Fort Myers hospital will be 275,870 square feet with four stories and will accommodate an emergency room with two trauma rooms, a 16-bed intensive care unit with a 24-bed step-down unit, 54 medical, surgical and telemetry patient rooms and a women’s services unit with six labor and delivery rooms, a C-section OR, a nursery and room for future expansion. The hospital, yet to be named, is planned to open by 2025.
“Florida continues to experience rapid population growth, and the addition of these new hospitals will help HCA Florida Healthcare meet the increasing need for acute care services in these areas,” Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare, said in a press release. “We are excited to expand our presence in the state and enhance our ability to care for patients.”
The health giant has been targeting development in Florida since the state repealed certificate of need requirements to build health care facilities there.
In an earnings call earlier this year, HCA CFO Bill Rutherford said the policy change presented an immediate opportunity to build out their presence in Florida.
In addition to the recently-announced hospitals, the company has also invested $360 million to open HCA Florida University Hospital on Nova Southeastern University’s Davie campus that opened last month. According to a press release, the combined projects will top off nearly $3 billion in capital investments in the state in the last three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.