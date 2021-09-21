HCA Healthcare has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the operations of five hospitals in Utah, expanding its footprint in the state to include eight facilities total.
Terms of the transaction between HCA and Dallas-based Steward Health Care were not disclosed. The Nashville-based health giant will also enter into a lease agreement for the land on which the hospital buildings sit, according to a press release.
The facilities will be added to HCA’s Mountain Division, which consists of 11 hospitals in Utah, Idaho and Alaska. The company now comprises 187 hospitals — spanning 20 states and the United Kingdom.
“Utah is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, and the state’s need for healthcare continues to increase,” HCA CEO Sam Hazen said in the release. “We believe the addition of these facilities will help us improve healthcare network options for patients and enable investment in services to meet increasing demand for healthcare. We look forward to welcoming them to the HCA Healthcare family.”
The Utah hospitals include Davis Hospital in Layton, Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center in Salt Lake City. In total, they have approximately 831 beds.
