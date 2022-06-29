I must warn you, I recently started watching the Netflix reality real estate show Selling Sunset and now I’m pretty sure I know everything there is to know about contingencies, million dollar contracts and Botox.
As I flipped through this month’s top residential sales, I found myself criticizing all the listings as they would on the high-drama show — “That’s priced too high!” “That’s not priced high enough!” “No NanaWall? No sale!” Then I remembered we’re in Middle Tennessee, not the Hollywood Hills. But we do have some celebrities showing up this month, possibly even one from L.A.
Below are April’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 1220 Chickering Road
Buyer: Richard A. Johnson, Trustee, Bellwether Trust
Sale price: $8,600,000
Seller: Residential Tech LLC
Seller’s agent: Leslie Karl, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Keri Kidd Cannon, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Famed architect Edwin A. Keeble designed this 11,726-square-foot Belle Meade estate. Along with several homes in the region, Keeble also designed the Life and Casualty Tower, local churches including Nashville First Baptist Church and Vine Street Christian Church and Hillsboro High School, among other buildings and landmarks.
While the exterior of the historic home, built in 1939, will likely remain intact, the listing suggests the six-bedroom and 10-bathroom interior will need to be restored and/or renovated. The property also has a guest house with two more bedrooms and bathrooms.
2. 4509 Harpeth Hills Drive
Buyer: Story House Properties LLC
Sale price: $7,000,000
Sellers: Joshua and Chelsea Axe
Sellers’ agent: Marabeth Poole, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Meredith Rachel Zeller, PARKS
First we had something old, now we have something new: This 8,262-square-foot home was completed in 2020 and, according to the listing, the home was built in Art Deco style reminiscent of “early 20th century Los Angeles.” Just like Selling Sunset!
The interior features white oak, marble floors and steel framed windows. The backyard includes a gunite pool, a sport court, a putting green and an outdoor kitchen as well as a detached guest house with a gym on the ground floor and a fully equipped one-bedroom guest suite upstairs.
Sellers are Drs. Josh and Chelsea Axe, the husband-and-wife team that founded natural health companies Axe Wellness and DrAxe.com. Josh sometimes appears on The Dr. Oz Show and in 2020 he claimed on a podcast that he “won’t get” COVID-19 because “God designed our bodies to fight viruses.”
3. 1866 Pleasant Hill Road, Franklin
Buyers: Shawn and Jaime Villalovos
Sale price: $5,700,000
Seller: Stacey E. Crain
Seller’s agent: Marabeth Poole, PARKS
Buyers’ agent: Meredith Rachel Zeller, PARKS
Because it was built in 2018, this Franklin home is full of that dark reclaimed wood that was so popular just a few years ago. Wood beams line some of the ceilings and the floors on the main level have that rustic, unfinished barn wood look. There’s even a doorway outfitted with one of those old sliding barn-style doors, and it’s been a minute since we’ve seen one of those.
Buyers Shawn and Jaime Villalovos are entrepreneurs and Jaime is also an author and speaker. Earlier this month she released her first self-help book, titled Happy & Strong: Create Your Dream Life While Enjoying the Journey.
4. 7016 Crews Lane, Brentwood
Buyer: Bryan Spicer
Sale price: $5,180,421
Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC
Seller’s agents: Lauren Pennington and Trey Ellis, The Designated Agency
Buyer’s agent: Erica Taylor, Ivory Lane
This sale is so new that the only images available online are of blueprints and product pictures of fixtures, tile and other finishes to be included in the finished home. When completed, though, the five-bedroom/eight-bathroom house — located in Brentwood’s Oman community — will feature, among other things, a prep kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine vault, more than 1,000-square-feet of covered porches and a custom pool and spa.
A man named Bryan Spicer has directed and produced movies and television shows including 24, House, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Salute Your Shorts but the buyer of this home probably isn’t the same Bryan Spicer. That’d be cool if it was, though! I loved Salute Your Shorts.
5. 3734 Rockmayne Lane, Franklin
Buyers: Brian and Penny Krouse
Sale price: $4,500,000
Seller: Loma Laine Dyess
Seller’s agent: Stephanie Campbell, Benchmark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Ruth Picha, VILLAGE
Sitting on nearly 15 acres, this farmhouse is part of the equestrian-loving Beechwood Plantation neighborhood in Leipers Fork. The three-story, 6,165-square-foot house has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two fireplaces and … that’s all we know. It’s a bare-bones listing with very few details and that makes it all the more enticing. WHAT SECRETS ARE YOU HIDING, FARMHOUSE?
6. 907 Overton Lea
Buyer: Beverly Jones, Trustee, Little Lea Trust
Sale price: $4,449,988
Sellers: Thomas and Linda Wang
Sellers’ agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Chris Elrod, Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty
It’s been almost nine years since this 10,310-square-foot home has appeared in this column. In July 2013, seller Thomas Wang, then the physician-in-chief for Vanderbilt Heart, bought the Oak Hill house for $2.34 million.
Since, the home — originally built in 1909 — has “undergone several additions,” according to the listing, with the most notable being a “new three quarter million dollar kitchen.” There’s also a theater room and, outside, “room for soccer or football field!”
7. 4421 Forsythe Place
Buyer: Eric B. Scowden, Trustee, Scowden Family Trust
Sale price: $4,200,000
Seller: Jennifer Lynne Randolph Aiken
Seller’s agents: Shea Ghertner and Whitney Musser, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agents: David Martin and Rebecca Peden, Benchmark
Franklin-based design firm P.Shea customized this 7,047-square-footer located in the heart of Belle Meade. There are five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a butler’s pantry and catering kitchen as well as a main kitchen outfitted with a Lacanche range that starts at $15,750.
Outside features a pool, a covered porch and an outdoor kitchen full of Viking appliances as well as an Alfresco pizza oven. Those go for around $7,000. Yes, I have a thing for fancy ovens.
8. 1220 Seventh Ave.
Buyer: Mara Hofman, Trustee, Morning Glory Trust
Sale price: $4,200,000
Sellers: Colleen and Kevin Locke
Sellers’ agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
It’s not often we see a Germantown sale in Headline Homes! I’m not sure if that’s because most residential sales in the area fall below the Top 10 mark or because once folks get property in the coveted neighborhood they hold on to it for dear life. Maybe it’s both.
Anyway! Coming in at just under 3,000-square-feet, this seven-bedroom home is small by Headline Homes standards. In fact, sellers Colleen and Kevin Locke bought it for just $785,000 in 2017. So who slapped down more than $4 million? Unknown! The buyer purchased the home using an anonymous trust. But here’s a fun fact to get your brain juices flowing: The mailing address points to a business management office in Los Angeles. Let the speculation begin!
9. 7053 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove
Buyer: Darius Rucker
Sale price: $4,000,000
Seller: Zachary Todd
Seller’s agent: Willis Stelly III, Discovery Tennessee Realty
Buyer’s agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty
The buyer of this Williamson County residence is none other than Darius Rucker, Grammy Award-winning country singer and songwriter and lead singer of popular rock band Hootie & the Blowfish.
The 4,320-square-foot home, which is part of the Troubadour Golf & Club community, sits on 0.34 acres and features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths and a covered porch outfitted with an outdoor TV.
10. 743 Plantation Blvd., Gallatin
Buyer: Merinda Harrell Wetherington, Trustee, Merinda Wetherington Spousal Lifetime Access Trust
Sale price: $3,975,000
Seller: Ct-Anaqua Hill Country Texas LP
Seller’s agent: Lara K. Kirby, Village
Buyer’s agent: Katie Herndon, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
This 9,040-square-foot home sits on a half acre at the edge of Old Hickory Lake and the sale includes a private dock with a boat slip.
The home features a recently renovated kitchen, an elevator and the latest “Smart” home systems that control everything from the lighting and in-home sound system to security to irrigation.
