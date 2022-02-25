According to the National Association of Realtors, December is typically one “the slowest months of selling activity.” That didn’t slow down these big sales, though. Below are December’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 414 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin
Buyer: V. James Grieco, Trusteet, GMTFO Trust
Sale price: $11,500,500
Seller: Jess Rosen, Trustee, The Full Moon Revocable Trust
Seller’s agents: Laura Stroud and Lisa Fernandez-Wilson, French King Fine Properties
Buyer’s agent: Kimberly Guy Shepard, Realty One Group Music City Nashville
According to Taste of Country, the seller of this four-bedroom, 12,599-square-foot villa is none other than country music star Kenny Chesney. There are vaulted ceilings, columns and dramatic archways over the place, all made of 150-year-old reclaimed brick and stone, Venetian plaster, hand-forged cedar and Douglas fir, walnut and limestone fireplaces.
There are plenty of modern touches, too, including a home theater, elevator, gym and an infinity pool. Topping it all off is a tower with a 360-degree view of the lot’s surrounding 56 acres.
2. 1888 W. Harpeth Road, Franklin
Buyer: Nathaniel and Brittany Spoelman
Sale price: $8,200,000
Seller: Matthew and Alanna Mixter
Sellers’ agent: Erin Krueger, Compass Tennessee
Buyers’ agent: Mark Caspersen, Compass Tennessee
Seller Matthew Wixter is the founder of Chicago-based Wixter Seafood. He and his wife Alanna appeared in this column back in September 2020, when they purchased this very property for $3,500,000. That’s a heck of a profit!
According to the listing, the home, which was built in 2016, recently underwent more than a million dollars worth of renovation, with updates including new iron windows and doors and a gourmet kitchen with a Wolf range and a commercial walk-in freezer. For all the fish, probably.
The “outside oasis” sounds like a personal country club, with a saltwater infinity pool and spa, fire pit, pond, sport court and personal putting green.
3. 175 Cherokee Dock Road, Lebanon
Buyer: Infinity Hospitality
Sale price: $7,275,000
Seller: Lebanon 175Cd LLC
Seller’s and buyer’s agent: Fiona Parish King, Worth Properties
Reba McEntire called this 13,000-square-foot Lebanon estate home for years, but she sold it in 2017 and it became better known as The Estate at Cherokee Dock, an upscale event venue. It’s where The Bachelor star Ben Higgins married Jessica Clarke in November.
What do the new owners have planned for the lakefront property, which includes luxury stables, a guest house, pool house, movie theater, wine cellar and more? More parties.
Infinity Hospitality CEO Nathaniel Beaver told MusicRow.com, “Infinity Hospitality is thrilled to provide an event and lodging experience second to none in Tennessee, with full-service event design and planning, an on-site culinary program, custom bar selections, and vendor management for all services needed to create a once-in-a-lifetime event.”
4. 370 Vaughn Road
Buyer: Lisa Hooker Campbell
Sale price: $7,000,000
Seller: Orrin H. Ingram II
Seller’s agents: Steve Fridrich and Trudy Byrd, Fridrich & Clark
Buyer’s agents: Happy Fulk and Tara McGuire, PARKS
Everything on this 23-acres — the 8,384-square-foot house, “historic” barn and garage with an apartment — is being sold “As-Is,” which is realtor speak for “outdated.” Still, the home, which was built in “approximately” 1969, managed to go for $500,000 more than its original $6,500,000 asking price.
There are six fireplaces, an elevator, walk-in closets, parking for up to six vehicles, and a quaint pond. Like Maren Morris sings, “If the bones are good, the rest don’t matter.”
5. 4019 Flagstone Court, Franklin
Buyer: Florida Polymer Group LLC
Sale price: $5,500,000
Seller: Steve Hardwick and Matt Clarke, Co-Trustees, LHH 2016-A Irrevocable Trust
Sellers’ agents: Judy William and Richard Williams, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier Realtors
Let’s just talk about this home’s kitchen for a minute. It has three dishwashers, three ovens, two microwaves, refrigerated drawers, a side-by-side fridge and freezer, and a built-in cappuccino maker. Need more? There’s a whole second outdoor kitchen poolside!
The 16,054-square-foot estate also features nine bedrooms, 12-and-a-half baths, “floating” staircases, a very large wine cellar and a heated pool with a waterfall. There’s also a basketball court decorated with the Washington Football Team’s former logo at center court despite the Washington Football Team being, you know, a football team, and the logo being replaced for being considered racist.
6. 5879 Fredricksburg Drive
Buyer: Talbott P. Ottinger, Trustee, The 5879 Fredericksburg Drive Trust
Sale price: $5,250,000
Seller: Fredericksburg Holdings LLC
Seller’s agent: Amanda Tolbert, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Anne A. McGugin, Fridrich & Clark Realty
This 9,814-square-footer was originally listed for $6,950,000 but sold for more than a million under asking after nearly 80 days on the market.
Still, it’s more than what the home went for back in 2010, when it first appeared in Headline Homes. It topped July’s list with a $3,450,000 price tag. Remember when Headline Homes sales maxed out at $3.5 million? Those were the days.
7. 2460 Hidden River Lane, Franklin
Buyer: Red Dirt PB LLC
Sale price: $4,900,000
Seller: Ryan and Stacey Smyth
Sellers’ agent: Axel Reed, MODE Properties
Buyer’s agent: Lindsay Wells, Fridrich & Clark Realty
The sellers of this 10,153-square-foot Franklin estate, Ryan and Stacey Smyth, were featured in Headline Homes when they purchased the property for $3,225,000 in August 2018. Hockey fans will recognize Ryan’s name as he spent nearly 20 years in the NHL playing for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.
The home sits on eight flat acres in the gated Hidden River community and comes with all the bells and whistles — a pool and spa, home theater, sport court, eight-car garage and more.
Anonymous buyer Red Dirt PB LLC is a Tennessee Domestic Limited-Liability Company with a mailing address that points to Redwood City, CA. Intrigue!
8. 426 Cotton Lane, Franklin
Buyer: James and Emily Gibson
Sale price: $4,700,000
Seller: Harry and Robertanne Legan, Trustees, Legan Revocable Living Trust
Sellers’ and buyers’ agent: Susan M. James, Viva Properties
This Franklin farmhouse comes with 58 acres and a barn, offering plenty of room for the cows, goats and horses pictured in the listing’s photographs. (Cute!)
Seller Harry Legan purchased the property back in 1992 for $190,000. The three-story brick house has five bedrooms, six baths, three fireplaces and in-law quarters.
9. 1351 Roy Sellers Road, Columbia
Buyer: Gregory and Carole Serras
Sale price: $3,800,000
Seller: John & Allison Forsythe
Sellers’ agent: Stephanie Dixon, Exit Realty Music City
Buyers’ agent: Susan Parker, PARKS
Barns were all the rage in December and here’s another home that comes with a barn — this one is outfitted with a three-bedroom apartment! The 63-acre property also features a two-bedroom cottage and a three-car garage with a guest suite as well as a stocked pond and an impressive vegetable garden. Sounds like everything one would need to start a living-off-the-land commune. What do the new buyers have planned, hmm?
10. 28 Northumberland
Buyer: JD Ventures LLC
Sale price: $3,715,000
Seller: Jenna Dennie, Trustee, JPS Properties Revocable Trust
Seller’s agent: Jenna R. Dennie, The Realty Association
Buyer’s agent: Scott Knabe, Compass RE
It’s not often Headline Homes is graced with a sale from Green Hill’s Northumberland, aka the same neighborhood where Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban allegedly live. That area of town doesn’t see a lot of turnover. Case in point, this five-bedroom, six-bath home was purchased by George Thompson in 1985 for $145,000. He and his wife Ruth owned it for decades. George passed away in 2011 and Ruth sold the home in 2019 before passing away in 2020.
The home has five bedrooms, six baths and a recording studio.
