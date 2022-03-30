This month’s installment of Headline Homes is filled with all kinds of twists and turns.
Twice we see a home that was bought by the sellers of another home on the list, and then there’s a house that has appeared in this very column three times in four years! Why doesn’t anyone want to keep that house?
Below are January’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 404 Whistler Cove, Franklin
Buyer: John and Rebecca Figueroa, co-trustees, Figueroa Family Trust
Sale price: $9,900,000
Seller: Geoffrey and Melissa Smith
Sellers’ agent: Kim Brannon, Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty
Buyers’ agent: Ami Kase, Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty
Sellers Geoffrey and Melissa Smith purchased this home in 2016 for $1,540,000. What happened in the past six years to result in the $8 million boost? According to the listing a “complete two-year renovation transformation by custom builder Forte Building Group in collaboration with Durden Architecture.”
The main home comes in at just over 8,100 square feet, but the property also features a party barn with a fully equipped apartment, a four-car garage and “outdoor living spaces” outfitted with a pool and spa, a fire pit and fireplace.
2. 5026 Franklin Pike
Buyer: Geoffrey and Melissa Smith
Sale price: $6,600,000
Seller: Hazel Development LLC
Seller’s agents: Tess Thompson Singer and Brent Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier Realtors
Buyers’ agent: Kim Brannon, Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty
Well, well, well, look at who purchased the second home on this month’s list. It’s the same folks who sold the $9.9 million stunner above! I love it when that happens. Synergy. The Smiths' new place is a staggering 14,000 square feet and it comes with five fireplaces, four “bar areas,” three stories, two kitchens and one elevator.
There’s also a finished basement with a wine room, multiple laundry rooms, a guest apartment and a six-car garage. Did I mention the rooftop patios? There are also rooftop patios. Honestly, this house could host a hell of a party.
3. 309 Walnut Drive
Buyer: Clark and Dayna Landry
Sale price: $4,260,000
Seller: 309 Walnut LLC
Seller’s agent: Laura Cole, Benchmark Realty, LLC
Buyers’ agent: Jennie Garth Lovvorn, Fridrich & Clark Realty
The home that sits on this just-shy-of-an-acre lot is a charming five-bedroom, 6,000-square-footer that was built in 1937. The listing suggests it was sold as a “Belle Meade renovation,” which is understandable because when 309 Walnut LLC purchased the property in 2020 for $1.65 million, the large main living area was lined with wood paneling and several of the appliances and fixtures were outdated (by Belle Meade’s standards, anyway).
Will the house remain? Or will the whole thing be torn down to make room for more modern construction? Only time will tell.
Buyers Clark and Dayna Landry are both internet entrepreneurs and co-founders of Clover Leaf Ventures — they appeared in Headline Homes exactly one year ago when they purchased property on Witherspoon Drive in Brentwood. More on that later.
4. 507 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
Buyer: 507 GWP Trust
Sale price: $4,200,000
Seller: Khalid Kamal and Sadiqa Boura
Sellers’ agent: Rebecca Norris DiNapoli, Compass RE
Buyer’s agent: Maria Holland, RE/MAX Homes and Estates
Here’s another home that has jumped in value in recent years. Sellers Khalid Kamal and Sadiqa Boura purchased the property in 2019 for just $850,000. Now, the six-bedroom/seven-bathroom estate is worth nearly five times that, with the 1981 construction having been renovated to “like-new” condition. There are Pella windows and doors, “commercial-grade wide plank French Oak flooring,” a chef’s kitchen outfitted with Viking and Thermador appliances, a theater room with Dolby Atmos 9.1 and a 40,000-gallon saltwater pool.
5. 1468 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood
Buyer: Andrew and Trisha Kramer
Sale price: $4,075,000
Seller: Clark and Dayna Landry
Sellers’ agent: Jennie Garth Lovvorn, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Alex Leaman, Brandon Hannah Properties
Recognize this address? You should! This is the third time this home has appeared in Headline Homes in just four years. It first popped up in 2018 when MLB All-Star Zack Cozart bought it for $3.1 million. Then, in 2021, Clark and Dayna Landry made the list when they bought it for $3,387,500. Now, the Landry’s have sold for just over $4 million, earning yet another HH mention. There’s more! The Landrys are the same folks who bought the third-priciest property on this month's list. Phew. That’s a lot to keep track of.
Anyway, the home has an impressive dual curved staircase in the entry, a chef’s kitchen, an owner’s suite with a marble “spa-like” bathroom, five guest rooms that also have their own bathroom (it’s not specified if they, too, are spa-like), and a bonus room over the garage with a wet bar.
6. 4306 Lone Oak Road
Buyer: Melody Malloy, trustee, Amended and Restated Mason Trust
Sale price: $4,000,000
Seller: Michael Shane Neal
Seller’s agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Jim Evans, CORE Real Estate
The seller of this home is Michael Shane Neal, the award-winning artist who’s been commissioned to paint official portraits of several politicians and celebrities including Robert C. Byrd, Sandra Day O’Connor, and Arlen Specter. His portrait of Congressman John Lewis is part of the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery.
The home is everything one might imagine an established classic artist’s home to be — it’s filled with books, art and antique pieces that no doubt come with interesting stories of their own. The two-acre property also features formal gardens and a heated pool.
7. 3200 Del Rio Pike, Franklin
Buyer: Robert and Denise Cain
Sale price: $3,685,250
Seller: Joseph Cashia
Sellers’ agent: Steve Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark
Buyers’ agent: Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS
History buffs may know this home as “Meeting of the Waters,” a brick house that was built by Thomas Hardin Perkins and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
According to the National Register, “Thomas Hardin Perkins came to Williamson County in 1800 and began construction of a two-story brick home which was completed ca. 1810. Built at the forks of the Big Harpeth and West Harpeth Rivers, this house was called ‘Meeting of the Waters’ and was one of the finest homes built in the county before 1830.”
It has since been renovated, of course — “with integrity in mind,” says the listing — but the exterior Federal architecture remains.
8. 1813 Pace Haven, Franklin
Buyer: Alison and Alexander Hersel
Sale price: $3,650,000
Seller: Gurtej Sodhi
Seller’s agent: Vini Moolchandani, Compass Tennessee, LLC
Buyers’ agent: Christy Reed, Fridrich & Clark
This 7,936-square-foot estate was custom-built in 2015. The front of the building boasts a large round tower foyer topped off with a conical turret, giving the home legit castle vibes. The inside is just as extravagant, with ironwork, decorated ceilings and chandeliers. The centerpiece of the chef’s kitchen is a large 10-foot long single piece of imported marble. (“No seams,” the listing says.”)
There’s also a home theater, gym and climate-controlled wine cellar.
Seller Gurtej Sodhi appears to be the CIO and COO at Crye-Leike.
9. 9310 Edenwilde Drive, Lot 26, Brentwood
Buyer: Michael and Carroll Sanford
Sale price: $3,476,446
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders, LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark
Buyers’ agent: Michael Sanford, Benchmark Realty
Here we have the newest construction to appear on this month’s list — the five-bedroom/eight-bathroom home in the Witherspoon subdivision was just completed weeks ago on Jan. 31.
It’s so new, in fact, all the interior photos were taken mid-construction, but the listing promises there is an “open-concept kitchen/breakfast/great room,” a bonus room and a flex room to be used as a theater or gym, as well as three fireplaces, a wet bar and central air and heat.
I’ll believe it when I see it! Just kidding, I’m sure it’s lovely.
10. 4012A Wallace Lane
Buyer: Melina and Christian Davies
Sale price: $3,410,405
Seller: Chesnut Infill Gp
Seller’s agent: Tim Kyne, Keller Williams
Buyers’ agent: Shane Tallant, VILLAGE
Coming in just behind number nine on the list is another new construction that was just completed on Jan. 6. It’s so new it sold before construction was completed.
The 6,145-square-foot home sits on 1.18 acres, and it boasts a “West Coast modern" design.
